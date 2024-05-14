Augustine Chidi Kwem, AmaZulu & Boitumelo Radiopane, Cape Town Spurs, February 2024Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Will Radiopane get Orlando Pirates chance like Mofokeng after Cape Town Spurs relegation? Agent discusses attacker's future

The 22-year-old attacker is back at Bucs after the Urban Warriors were relegated from the Premier Soccer League.

  • Radiopane has been on loan at Spurs
  • The team has been relegated to second-tier
  • Agent discusses attacker's future
