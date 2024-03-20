Will PSL clubs start working with Broos? Bafana coach shares outcome after meeting with Dr. Khoza

BackpageSeth WillisWill PSL clubs start working with Broos? Bafana coach shares outcome after meeting with Dr. KhozaPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaHugo BroosMamelodi Sundowns FCSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesThe South Africa tactician is optimistic about getting support from clubs after meeting the Premier Soccer League chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBroos complained about PSL clubs being uncooperativeHe had threatened to quit after AfconBelgian met with PSL chairman to talk