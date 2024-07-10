Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns playersBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Will Kaizer Chiefs finally catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns? Katsande lauds decision to camp in Turkey - 'We are heading in the right direction'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine Nabi

The Soweto giants are overseas preparing to end a nine-year trophy drought in the upcoming season.

  • Chiefs are doing pre-season training in Turkey
  • They are under new coach Nabi
  • Katsande believes their fortunes will improve
