Will Kaizer Chiefs build on bright start under Nasreddine Nabi as they face tricky AmaZulu in PSL clash?

The Soweto giants will square off against AmaZulu in their next PSL match as they look to build momentum.

Kaizer Chiefs got their 2024-25 Premier Soccer League campaign off to a bright start with a 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants on Match-day 1.

All eyes were on new coach Nasreddine Nabi who has been tasked with awakening the sleeping giant.

The Tunisian, who brought his own technical team to Naturena, has raised hopes among the club’s supporters.

The win over Gallants, understandably, left the Amakhosi faithful excited and dreaming of a special campaign this term.

This makes the encounter against Usuthu all the more important as it will shed more light on what Nabi is “cooking.”

Here, GOAL unpacks the key talking points leading up to the encounter set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.