Hansi Flick is once again trialling one of his stars at centre-back in training ahead of Barcelona's clash with Valencia. The German wants internal solutions to his limited defensive options.
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Will it change the course of his season? A new test for the Barcelona star ahead of the Valencia clash
A fresh experience: striking timing
Barcelona parted ways with two defenders over the summer, Ronald Araujo and Alvaro Cortes, and brought in nobody to replace them.
That left Flick with just three natural options at centre-back: Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen. Both Eric Garcia and Kounde can fill in there too, though they may be needed at right-back instead, or, in Garcia's case, in midfield.
Spanish newspaper Sport report that Flick tried Kounde at centre-back in the sessions leading up to the Valencia clash. The French defender has produced his best Barcelona football of recent years at right-back.
Technically, the move is hardly a leap. Kounde knows the centre-back role well and has plenty of experience there. It's the timing that catches the eye.
Flexibility that gives Flick additional options
Barcelona want a squad built to compete on every front, and that makes defensive flexibility essential over a long season.
Comfortable at right-back and in the heart of defence, Koundé hands Flick more room to rotate without reshaping the side.
That versatility could also pay off in games where Barcelona need extra muscle, pace on the break, or someone to defend man-to-man in deep areas.
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Competition that could reshape the defence
Koundé did not begin the season as a guaranteed first-choice option. That raises questions about how Flick plans to use him, but it doesn't necessarily mean his importance has declined.
Quite the opposite. His versatility across two positions may prove one of his biggest assets. A player who can fill two roles at a high level carries real value when injuries, suspensions and fixture congestion pile up.
This season, Koundé needs to rediscover his best. The challenge is clear: recover his previous form and force his way back into the line-up, whatever position he ends up in.
Defenders who can deal with attacking pressure and the space behind the back line are exactly what Flick wants, and those traits suit Koundé. His pace and his ability to defend away from his own box make him a natural fit.
One question still lingers. Can the French defender return to the level that made him one of the most promising centre-backs in the world during his time at Sevilla and his early days at Barcelona?
Flick holds the final call. Will he start Koundé in the heart of the defence alongside Cubarsí against Valencia, and how will the Frenchman fare there if he does?
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