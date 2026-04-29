Will Hugo Broos drop Evidence Makgopa from the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad as Bafana Bafana coach expresses huge concern? 'He does not play anymore at Orlando Pirates, that makes my job difficult'

"It is always a fact that players have to play, and sometimes I am surprised to see players not playing anymore," Broos said as per KickOff.

"They are on the bench, or they are not even on the bench; they are in the stands. I say, what happens now?

"I can give you an example. Makgopa does not play anymore at Pirates. What is the reason? That makes my job difficult.

"He must be consistent because, certainly, when you go to the World Cup, when you take a player who didn't play for months, you have a problem.

"For me, it is a surprise not seeing him play."