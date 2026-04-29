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Khothatso Leballo

Will Hugo Broos drop Evidence Makgopa from the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad as Bafana Bafana coach expresses huge concern? 'He does not play anymore at Orlando Pirates, that makes my job difficult'

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E. Makgopa
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The Buccaneers forward has remained one of the most trusted players under the Belgian coach, even during spells when his form has dipped. Despite his struggles, the tactician has continued to show faith in him. However, it remains to be seen whether he will make the squad for the global football tournament as he battles for consistent game time at the club level.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Bafana Bafana, Kamaradini Mamdu, Ghana, December 2025Backpage

    Makgopa's Bafana place at risk

    Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa has been struggling for game time recently.

    He has lost his place as a regular starter and has been playing cameo roles for the Buccaneers, as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou prefers Yanela Mbuthuma to start.

    That places his spot in the Bafana squad at risk ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and coach Hugo Broos has expressed some concern.

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  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Makgopa told to be consistent

    "It is always a fact that players have to play, and sometimes I am surprised to see players not playing anymore," Broos said as per KickOff.

    "They are on the bench, or they are not even on the bench; they are in the stands. I say, what happens now?

    "I can give you an example. Makgopa does not play anymore at Pirates. What is the reason? That makes my job difficult.

    "He must be consistent because, certainly, when you go to the World Cup, when you take a player who didn't play for months, you have a problem.

    "For me, it is a surprise not seeing him play."

  • Iqraam Rayners, Bafana Bafana, October 2024Backpagepix

    Bafana competition Makgopa

    Besides the likes of Lyle Foster and Bongokuhle Hlongwane who were the other number nines called up for the March international friendly matches against Panama, Makgopa still faces competition in the national side.

    There is Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners whose exclusion from the 2025 AFCON squad and Panama matches sparked some outcry.


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  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mphela makes case for Rayners and Mabasa

    Former Bafana forward Katlego Mphela has moved in to advocate for Rayners and Pirates striker on loan to Stellenbosch, Tshegofatso Mabasa, to be included in the Bafana squad.

    “Keep both [Lyle] Foster and [Evidence] Makgopa and add another two ... different profiles,” Mphela said as per Sowetan Live.

    “You have Rayners who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him.

    “I like Mabasa, but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them.

    "If [Khanyisa] Mayo was consistent, he’s someone I’d look at.”

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