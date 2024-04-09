Will Benni McCarthy survive Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Manchester United? - Former Bafana Bafana striker not short of options regardless

For as long as Dutch manager Erik ten Hag’s future remains in doubt at Manchester United, Benni McCarthy is also far from safe.

The South African tactician was roped in by the former Ajax coach as a specialist striker’s coach.

McCarthy has brought his experience to the role, guiding the likes of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alessandro Garnacho and the rest of the club’s forwards to some decent form in front of goal.

However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sports group taking control of football operations at United following a 25 per cent investment, ten Hag’s long-term future is under threat.

History has shown that when a new figure holds the reins, managers are often shunted out the door quickly. And should that happen at United, McCarthy will likely follow Ten Hag out of the door.

But the former Porto forward will not be short of options and GOAL looks at whether he’s done enough to survive the chop and what his next move might be should he depart the Theatre of Dreams.