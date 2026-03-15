Will Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos take an Orlando Pirates defender to the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite latest snub? 'He still has a chance'

When Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 38-man preliminary squad to face Panama for two pre-2026 FIFA World Cup international fie dly matches, football fanatics were quick to spot who was snubbed and who was called up.

Notable absentees are Thembinkosi Lorch, who is currently playing for Libyan giants Al Ittihad, and Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana.

Kekana has been part of the Downs squad that has dominated the Premier Soccer League and won multiple trophies with the Tshwane giants. However, he has always been snubbed when Bafana squads are named.

One of the PSL stars that has also been quite impressive is Orlando Pirates' Lebone Seema, but he has yet to be called up.