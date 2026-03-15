Will Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos take an Orlando Pirates defender to the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite latest snub? 'He still has a chance'
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Who are notable stars out of Broos' squad?
When Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 38-man preliminary squad to face Panama for two pre-2026 FIFA World Cup international fie dly matches, football fanatics were quick to spot who was snubbed and who was called up.
Notable absentees are Thembinkosi Lorch, who is currently playing for Libyan giants Al Ittihad, and Mamelodi Sundowns' Grant Kekana.
Kekana has been part of the Downs squad that has dominated the Premier Soccer League and won multiple trophies with the Tshwane giants. However, he has always been snubbed when Bafana squads are named.
One of the PSL stars that has also been quite impressive is Orlando Pirates' Lebone Seema, but he has yet to be called up.
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Does Seema stand a chance to get a World Cup spot?
According to former Pirates defender Innocent Chikoya, the Bucs centre-back has a high chance of forming the World Cup squad.
“You see, for Seema at the present moment, I had already included him [in my mind] in the squad that went to AFCON,” Chikoya told Soccer Laduma.
“I think the boy has got a chance. You look at the centre-backs who have been called; it’s the tried and tested, but in my view, I think he should be brought into the system.
“You know, playing for Pirates week in and week out, and you're playing 90 minutes in that club. People don't know that's one heavy job you would be doing, especially when you are a defender," he added.
“So, I think he still has a chance [of making a World Cup squad]. You're still going to have injuries and off-form players. He just has to work as hard as he is doing now, and he will be in. He still has a chance of making that squad in my opinion."
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Kekana opens up on Bafana snub
As Sundowns chase both the PSL title and the CAF Champions League glory, Kekana has chosen to focus on club duties and not the snub by Broos.
“I think my primary focus is definitely Mamelodi Sundowns; they are the ones who give me a platform to get selected for the national team. Right now, my focus is on my club,” Kekana said.
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Who else should Broos consider?
After South Africa were eliminated at the Round of 16 in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Broos is expected to meticulously choose his World Cup squad.
Among those he has been told to consider is Olwethu Makhanya, who has established himself as a key defender for Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union.
“We’ve got a lot of these youngsters that are playing in the USA, and this is the country where the coach was not happy to say Mbokazi doesn’t deserve to go to and play there, but most of the players are there,” former Orlando Pirates forward Jerry Sikhosana argued as he explained why the former Kaizer Chiefs target deserves a place in the national team.
“So, I think on that element, he needs to take pride, maybe in something that he’s not happy with, in terms of the USA, because these are the players that are going to be needed.
“So, use them. There is an influx of players that, personally, I didn’t know about, but I think there is, like, [a defender], if I’m not mistaken, a defender that I had the opportunity [to watch] when you watch all these games in the USA. He was man-marking Messi; he’s a South African, [Olwethu] Makhanya."