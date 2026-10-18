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Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Wiliete SC 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Devastating to see Teboho Mokoena stretchered off; CAF must ban clubs that are not ready to play football; Too many misplaced passes from our players'

Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Wiliete Benguela
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Durban City
Durban City
Premier Soccer League
T. Mokoena
B. Aubaas
Match report

The Tshwane giants began their CAF Champions League title defence in Angola, where they had to settle for a share of the spoils despite missing several clear-cut opportunities. Miguel Cardoso's team will now look to make their chances count in the return leg as they aim to secure progress on home soil.

Wiliete SC held Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw at Estadio Nacional da Tundavala on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes due to bad weather and the risk of lightning, forcing both sides to wait before the match could begin.

Once play got underway, the Brazilians looked lively in the opening minutes, creating a few promising chances but failing to find the breakthrough.

In the 40th minute, Masandawana were dealt a blow as Teboho Mokoena picked up an injury and was unable to continue, with Bathusi Aubaas coming on as his replacement.

Both sides went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0, with neither team able to find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half saw both teams push for the opening, but their efforts proved fruitless as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the result.


  • Ricardo Goss Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Well deserved for Goss

    Good to see Goss starting; I hope he gets fair minutes too. I actually expected to see him against Richards Bay. We need to give Ronza enough rest early on in the season because it’s gonna be gruelling once again. Sibeke la uthanda khona coach Cardoso - Mlandzeni1

    Well deserved for Goss, but him starting is unexpected. Maybe the technical team knows something we don't - MokeleFrederick


  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Rest Allende

    We really need to rest Allende; at least miss four games. He is our most influential player... just to rest the legs - phuti_west

  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Poor 1st touch

    Poor first touch from Morena 🤦‍♂️ - mxoboss

    So Thapelo Morena can't trap - MoabiAbel1

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  • CAF President Dr Patrice MotsepeYouTube

    CAF must ban clubs

    CAF must ban clubs that are not ready to play football. TV quality is poor; the stadium is worse... We cant be subjected to African mediocrity in 2026 - IsaacKgafela


  • Mokoena injured

    Mokoena is injured, and the backup 6 is Aubass 😭😭 - NozibusisoM24

    Not Teboho Mokoena 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 - IamHarold

    Devastated to see Teboho Mokoena stretchered off vs Wiliete.💔Watching him in pain breaks my heart. He gives ALL for the Sundowns badge, & losing our midfield general like this in a crucial CAFCL match is a huge blow. Wishing him a speedy & full recovery. The whole Yellow Nation is behind you - YELL0MAN



  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Poor decision-making

    Even through slide shows, I can still see that our boys are not performing, and these guys are starting to be confident. Are we failing to move the ball forward?🤦🏿‍♂️- Iam_tawanda

    Poor decision-making in the final third; we should be up by at least 2 goals. We need more passing drills; too many misplaced passes from our players - Rassie181