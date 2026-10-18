Wiliete SC 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Devastating to see Teboho Mokoena stretchered off; CAF must ban clubs that are not ready to play football; Too many misplaced passes from our players'

Wiliete SC held Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw at Estadio Nacional da Tundavala on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes due to bad weather and the risk of lightning, forcing both sides to wait before the match could begin.

Once play got underway, the Brazilians looked lively in the opening minutes, creating a few promising chances but failing to find the breakthrough.

In the 40th minute, Masandawana were dealt a blow as Teboho Mokoena picked up an injury and was unable to continue, with Bathusi Aubaas coming on as his replacement.

Both sides went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0, with neither team able to find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half saw both teams push for the opening, but their efforts proved fruitless as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the result.



