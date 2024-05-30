'Why would Benni leave Manchester United for Kaizer Chiefs? McCarthy is outspoken like Mosimane, he will be chased after two weeks' - Fans

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy recently claimed he could not turn down Kaizer Chiefs if they asked for his services.
McCarthy has been serving English giants Manchester United as a strikers' coach, but his contract is almost expiring.
Amakhosi are in the market for a new permanent coach to take over from Molefi Ntseki who was fired 13 matches into the 2023/24 season.
However, a section of South Africans believe the 46-year-old would be making a massive mistake if he joined the Glamour Boys.
Have a look at what GOAL readers think.
Article continues below