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Why was Trent Alexander-Arnold snubbed by England again? Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher offers his theory after Real Madrid defender is overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for World Cup duty
Tuchel prefers functional defensive options
England made a late change to their World Cup squad, replacing the injured Tino Livramento with Trevoh Chalobah on the eve of their opening game against Croatia. While many supporters expected the high-profile Alexander-Arnold to be the natural replacement, Tuchel instead opted for a more versatile, defensive-minded player to fill the gap in his ranks.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher suggested that Tuchel's philosophy simply does not have room for the specific talents Alexander-Arnold provides. "We know Thomas Tuchel's stance now regarding Trent," Carragher noted. "When you look at some of the players in the squad, it almost looks like he's picking center-backs who can do a job at right-back rather than an out and out right-back."
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Focusing on negatives over positives
The transition from Liverpool to Madrid has confirmed Alexander-Arnold's status as an elite global talent, yet his international career remains stagnant. Carragher believes the current England manager is prioritising defensive solidity and structural discipline over the attacking flair that made the defender a legend at Anfield and a key signing for Los Blancos.
"We know the special qualities that Trent Alexander-Arnold has – that's the reason Real Madrid have him, that's the reason Liverpool supporters were so upset to lose him... but the qualities Trent has – and maybe the deficiencies as well, we should add that – that's the reason why Thomas Tuchel has not picked him," Carragher explained. "Maybe he (Tuchel) has looked at the negatives more than the positives with Trent."
Harmony over individual brilliance
There is a growing sense that Tuchel is building a squad based on cohesion rather than individual star power. The omission of Alexander-Arnold is seen as a tactical statement by the former Chelsea boss, who appears to favor a system where his full-backs act more as traditional defenders rather than creative hubs in the final third.
Carragher added: "The way he wants to set his team up – maybe Trent's strengths don't get amplified as much in a Tuchel team as much as maybe a Jurgen Klopp team or at Real Madrid. I wouldn't say I'm overly surprised that he hasn't gone for Trent. I said a few weeks ago on this show that he's picking team harmony, togetherness and spirit over quality and talent, and I think this is another decision that proves that."
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Maguire also left out in the cold
Alexander-Arnold was not the only high-profile name to miss out, with Manchester United veteran Harry Maguire also failing to make the cut. Despite Maguire's extensive tournament experience under Gareth Southgate, Tuchel opted for Chalobah when the defensive opening presented itself, further signaling a fresh start for the national side's backline.
"A right-back has gone out so I don’t think he was going to pick an out and out centre-back. That’s what Harry Maguire is," Carragher stated. "I’m not saying Chalobah is a right-back, but if there was an emergency could he do a job there more than a typical centre-half like Maguire? I’d say probably, yes. Having seen Maguire’s comments over the last couple of days, that's understandable. Every player feels they could’ve made the difference. I’m sure the argument he put to Tuchel on FaceTime was the same every other player did. Again I’m not massively surprised."
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