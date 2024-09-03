Bradley Cross, Golden Arrows, November 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Why transfer of Bradley Cross, the new Bradley Carnell, would be 'a very good signing' for Kaizer Chiefs

B. CrossEdmilson DoveB. SamR. Frosler

The 23-year-old is reported to be Amakhosi's latest option after the club missed out on three other left-backs.

  • Chiefs are looking for a left-back
  • They have reportedly turned to Cross
  • An ex-Chiefs coach explains why Cross will be the perfect signing
