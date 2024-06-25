Why SuperSport United's Shandre Campbell is on the transfer radar of Mamelodi Sundowns, Feyenoord & Club Brugge

GOALSeth WillisWhy SuperSport United's Shandre Campbell is on the transfer radar of Mamelodi Sundowns, Feyenoord & Club BruggePremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedShandre CampbellGOAL takes a closer look at the exploits of the young attacker, what he achieved and teams that have been linked to his services.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCampbell had a good seasonHe has alerted Downs, Feyenoord & Club BruggeGOAL looks at his career and transfer prospectsArticle continues below