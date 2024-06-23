Why SuperSport United's Ime Okon is on the transfer radar of FC Midtjylland

BackPagePixClifton MabasaWhy SuperSport United's Ime Okon is on the transfer radar of FC MidtjyllandPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCFC MidtjyllandGavin HuntFEATURESTransfersMatsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews has revealed that Ime Okon is set to move abroad and GOAL looks at what could be the best switch for him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOkon has had a great seasonHis form has alerted FC Midtjylland GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospectsArticle continues below