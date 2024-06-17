Iqraam Rayners 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

Why Stellenbosch's Iqraam Rayners is on the transfer radar of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns.

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCIqraam Rayners

Goal takes a look at the exploits of the Stellies attacker in the concluded campaign and clubs that are reportedly chasing him.

  • Rayners has had a great season
  • His form has alerted Chiefs, Bucs & Downs
  • GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospects
