Why Stellenbosch FC opted against signing former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane: ‘He hadn’t played football again for four years’
- Stellenbosch FC
The struggle for match fitness
Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has revealed his reasons for not signing Happy Mashiane, saying it boiled down to a lack of match fitness.
The 28-year-old left-back recently became a free agent after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs, ending a twelve-year association with the Soweto giants.
The defender had struggled for game time at Naturena in the last few seasons and was sent out on loan at Siwelele FC last term.
That temporary move did not provide the resurgence Mashiane was looking for, as he failed to make a significant impact during his stint away from the Amakhosi.
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Hunt's honest assessment of Mashiane
Speaking at the launch of the 2026/27 campaign on Wednesday, Hunt confirmed that while Mashiane was given a fair chance to impress on trial, the physical gap was too wide to bridge immediately.
“He came on and had a trial,” said Hunt as per Diski Times.
"But then again, he hadn’t played football again for four years. The four years since I had left there [Chiefs], I don’t think he must have played more than five games."
The experienced tactician emphasized that Stellenbosch is currently in a position where they require players who are ready to contribute from the opening whistle.
The demands of the Premier Soccer League mean that Hunt cannot afford to carry players who need an extensive pre-season or months of rehabilitation to reach peak fitness.
- Kaizer Chiefs
The failed Siwelele loan spell
Mashiane’s attempt to revitalize his career away from Chiefs last season saw him join Siwelele FC on loan, but the move was largely unproductive.
The loan wasn’t as fruitful as anticipated, as he played just one match under Lehlohonolo Seema.
Hunt elaborated on the advice he gave to the former Chiefs man, suggesting that a move to a club with less immediate pressure might be the best path forward.
"So, he needs to get back and play. Exactly what I said to him. I said to him, if he can get a team and try and play regular again, 30 games or 40 games a season.
“He can take time, you know, and we need somebody now."
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Stellenbosch moving in a different direction
With the departure of several key players to rivals like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch are under pressure to ensure their recruitment is precise and effective.
While Mashiane offers versatility and experience from his time at one of the country's biggest clubs, his lack of conditioning made him a luxury that Hunt felt the squad could not afford.
As the 2026/27 season approaches, Mashiane finds himself at a career crossroads, needing to find a destination where he can finally rack up the minutes Hunt believes are essential for his comeback.
For Stellenbosch, the focus remains on securing talent that can hit the ground running.
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