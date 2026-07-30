Why Stellenbosch FC opted against signing former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane: ‘He hadn’t played football again for four years’

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has revealed his reasons for not signing Happy Mashiane, saying it boiled down to a lack of match fitness.

The 28-year-old left-back recently became a free agent after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs, ending a twelve-year association with the Soweto giants.

The defender had struggled for game time at Naturena in the last few seasons and was sent out on loan at Siwelele FC last term.

That temporary move did not provide the resurgence Mashiane was looking for, as he failed to make a significant impact during his stint away from the Amakhosi.