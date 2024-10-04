Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane, April 2024BackPagePix
Seth Willis

Why Sesane? Bafana coach Hugo Broos justifies decision to replace Ngezana with Orlando Pirates defender

The Buccaneers graduate has been consistent for the Soweto giants in the most recent competitive assignments.

  • Sesane has played all Bucs matches this season
  • He has been rewarded with Bafana call-up
  • Broos justifies his decision
