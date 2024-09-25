Why Pitso Mosimane must consider the Nigerian Super Eagles, while also looking at possibilities of climbing the club ladder to Europe or return to PSL or North Africa

GOAL examines the next possible move for Pitso Mosimane, and why he should consider going to Europe or take charge of the Super Eagles.

September 2024 marks three months since Pitso Mosimane has been without a job, following his role as head coach of Abha Club in Saudi Arabia.

'Jingles' has considered coaching the Nigerian national team recently, and the possibility of him actually taking on the role is high as The Super Eagles currently do not have a permanent coach.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has stated that he does not feel pressured to return to coaching yet, and he is simply waiting for the perfect opportunity to come his way. Here, GOAL examines the potential actions 'Jingles' could contemplate when he chooses to return to coaching.