Why Percy Tau should ignore lowball Saudi offers and come home to help rebuild Kaizer Chiefs

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star's Al Ahly contract ends in June 2025 and as a result, he has been the subject of transfer speculation.

Percy Tau has been with the Red Devils for three seasons having joined the Egyptian giants from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021.

His time in Egypt has been successful for the most part, with the Witbank-born star overcoming his early struggles to cement his place in the team.

He has won numerous trophies with the club, including two Caf Champions League titles, making him one of the most decorated South African players.

However, with just under a year left in his current contract, reports have emerged that the 30-year-old is a wanted man elsewhere.

The quality that Tau possesses means he will attract interest from just about all parts of the world.

According to recent reports, several clubs are already said to have contacted Al Ahly about securing his services.

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be among those chasing Tau’s signature, alongside some unnamed Saudi Pro League sides.

Here, GOAL discusses some of the reasons why Tau should ignore the lowball Saudi offers and come home to help rebuild the once mighty Glamour Boys.