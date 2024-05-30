Why Orlando Pirates will win the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns and bank their fourth trophy under Jose Riveiro

A trophy and R7 million will be at stake when Masandawana square off with Bucs in Saturday's blockbuster clash at Mbombela Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns are licking their wounds after ending their 2023/24 PSL campaign with a disappointing defeat to Cape Town City, but they had won the league championship with six games to spare.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, wrapped up their league campaign with a draw against SuperSport United which was enough to earn the Buccaneers the runners-up spot and a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

This weekend's eagerly anticipated encounter will be between arguably the two best teams in the country and it is an opportunity to end this term on a high by lifting a trophy.

The Buccaneers will fancy their chances when they face off with Masandawana in Mpumalanga and GOAL explains why...