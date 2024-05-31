Why Mamelodi Sundowns will win the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates and secure a treble under Rhulani Mokwena

The last piece of silverware for the 2023-24 season will be up for grabs when Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates square off on Saturday.

The Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit is set to stage an epic battle between the two giants as they lock horns for Nedbank Cup honours.

Sundowns head into the encounter smarting from a painful and rare defeat in their final PSL match at the hands of Cape Town City.

Pirates, on the other hand, finished on a positive note as they did just enough to secure qualification for the Caf Champions League.

Both sides have already added to their respective trophy cabinets this season and are out to secure a domestic double.

Downs clinched the PSL title, their seventh on the spin, with six matches to spare while Pirates won the MTN 8 earlier this season.

As they prepare to battle it out for the Mzansi version of the FA Cup, GOAL explains why Rhulani Mokwena’s Sundowns are better placed to walk away victorious over Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers.