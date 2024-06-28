Why Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau is on the transfer radar of Burnley, Leeds United and RC Lens

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraWhy Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau is on the transfer radar of Burnley, Leeds United and RC LensPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESTransfersKhuliso MudauBurnleyLeedsLensThe Masandawana defender continues to rise and that has sparked transfer interest in him from European clubs.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMudau is a key Downs and Bafana playerHe is now reportedly a wanted man in EuropeGOAL takes a look at where Mudau might goArticle continues below