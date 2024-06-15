'Why is Mofokeng humiliating his elders? Zungu couldn't imagine facing Rele next season! Orlando Pirates should sign him' - Fans

A section of Mzansi fans argue the 19-year-old contributed to the exit of the midfielder from Masandawana.

Orlando Pirates teenager Relebohile Mofokeng has now been blamed for playing a part in Bongani Zungu's shocking decision to leave Mamelodi Sundowns.

The youngster nutmegged the midfielder in the Nedbank Cup final en route to scoring the winning goal at the Mbombela Stadium and handing Bucs the title.

Zungu announced on Friday through his social media platform that he would be leaving Downs, and some GOAL readers allege the Cup final incident was to blame.

Have a look at some of the reactions.