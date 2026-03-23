Why is Mfundo Vilakazi not starting matches for Kaizer Chiefs? Cedric Kaze explains the youngster's role at Amakhosi

Coach Cedric Kaze explained why the attacker has been coming on, on most occasions, from the bench despite his undoubted quality.

“I believe he [Vilakazi] is not far [from starting matches regularly]. There are games that he started this season, and sometimes it’s a tactical decision [to start him on the bench], but he’s a player who always gives everything at training and during games," the Burundian told the media, as quoted by the Sowetan.

"We also want to have players that can have an impact off the bench [they don’t start Vilakazi regularly].

"There are some aspects of his game that he must improve on as well; especially when the team doesn’t have the ball, he needs to be a bit physical and be a bit stronger on the ball when we have possession," Kaze added.