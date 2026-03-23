Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thabiso Monyane and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Why is Mfundo Vilakazi not starting matches for Kaizer Chiefs? Cedric Kaze explains the youngster's role at Amakhosi

The Amajita attacker has been influential for the Soweto giants despite coming into matches from the bench. The winger played a crucial role last weekend as the Glamour Boys made it two wins in a row in South African top-flight football to continue their push for the CAF inter-club ticket in the 2026/27 season.

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Vilakazi stats this season

    The 20-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi has played 21 matches for Kaizer Chiefs across all competitions, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

    His latest goal came on Saturday against Magesi FC in the Premier Soccer League, which ended 2-0 in favour of Amakhosi.

    • Advertisement
  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Why a substitute role for Vilakazi?

    Coach Cedric Kaze explained why the attacker has been coming on, on most occasions, from the bench despite his undoubted quality.

    “I believe he [Vilakazi] is not far [from starting matches regularly]. There are games that he started this season, and sometimes it’s a tactical decision [to start him on the bench], but he’s a player who always gives everything at training and during games," the Burundian told the media, as quoted by the Sowetan.

    "We also want to have players that can have an impact off the bench [they don’t start Vilakazi regularly].

    "There are some aspects of his game that he must improve on as well; especially when the team doesn’t have the ball, he needs to be a bit physical and be a bit stronger on the ball when we have possession," Kaze added.

  • Mfundo Vilakazi and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What does the future hold for Vilakazi?

    Kaze has further insisted Vilakazi is a talented player who will soon hit greater heights in his career. 

    "He’s a wonderful kid who wants to learn. I am sure he’s going to get far in his career," he stated.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • When are Chiefs in action?

    The win on Saturday put Amakhosi fourth on the table with 36 points from 20 outings, a point less than third-placed AmaZulu, who have played two more matches.

    They will be in action on Monday, April 6, away to relegation-threatened Orbit College.