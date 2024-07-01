'Why is everyone against Kaizer Chiefs' decisions? Amakhosi lack professionalism at all levels & Nabi will only achieve a top-eight finish' - Fans

The fans share their opinion regarding regular technical changes at the Glamour Boys owing to consistent struggles.

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Sergio Dos Santos has asked the Kaizer Chiefs supporters to be patient with the incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Amakhosi have been making changes in the technical team after struggling to win silverware since 2014/15 season.

In reaction to his opinion, a section of football lovers in the country believes the team is not run professionally, while some opine the Soweto giants will still struggle to return to the top.

Have a look at what GOAL readers had to say.