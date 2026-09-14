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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Why is Abdeslam Ouaddou always threatening to leave Orlando Pirates? 'You can go; Why don’t Kaizer Chiefs get coaches this serious; A big team should be ruthless - Fans

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
La Cure Waves SC
Durban City
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
P. Mosimane
T. Mokoena
Kaizer Chiefs
Morocco
Barcelona

The Buccaneers faithful find themselves divided after their head coach’s words appeared to strike the wrong chord following the Sea Robbers’ 3-1 victory over La Cure Waves at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Despite securing a convincing three-goal win, the Moroccan mentor was far from pleased with his troops’ performance and threatened, yet again, to quit.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made his stance on showboating clear, insisting he would rather walk away than compromise his winning mentality.

The Bucs mentor warned that he would not accept his players losing focus, wasting chances or prioritising showboating over getting results.

Ouaddou’ stance has since sparked mixed reactions among the Buccaneers faithful, with some sections of the Soweto giants’ fanbase criticising his comments, while others agreed with the coach’s uncompromising approach.

"My job as a coach is to improve players; it is for them to give the best, to win games with a winning mentality. The moment that I will accept showboating, I will leave the results, I will leave everything, and I will pack my luggage, and I will stop training," Ouaddo told the media.

"Because it’s not my world; my world is winning games. We cannot go in the second half like that with showboating and to miss chances, to score six, seven goals. This is not serious.

"If they want to continue to do this, please, without me. I will not be the coach. It’s clear, I prefer to stop and maybe bring somebody who will accept the showboating. I will not accept the showboating."



Here, GOAL takes a look at how the Ghost responded to Ouaddou’s words.

  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    The players will get tired of this

    The players are one day going to collectively decide “you can go” and get him sacked. It’s coming - kay_mahapa


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates outburst against Durban CityBackpagepix

    We're not gonna be held hostage

    He can go ts*k we can't always be blackmailed by him, f*k - Emancipatirr

    Why is this broer always threatening to leave? 😭😭😂 Also didn’t he say he cool with the showboating, sneng neng [recently]? 😭😭 - SejoWorldwide

    Hey, we not gonna be held hostage here; he can f*k*f if he wants to 😂😂😂😂 - MyazistoZA


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Dressing room talk

    Dating someone who feels that they deserve better than you is like this.

    Why can't he speak to the players in private? - Nyiko_Ntu

    This is dressing room talk. What should the media and fans do about this information 🤔 - Isaac_ZA_


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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Pitso was right

    Pitso once said this about showboating, and the PSL rivals ran amok; now it's substantial because it's coming for a Pirates coach 🤣🤣🤣 - zibusiso_light


  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    Humble yourself

    Anyone who says he can leave deserves no league title for another +10 years. Ever heard the saying DON'T BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU.

    Humble yourself; this man has done what many couldn't - Benjie10Crypto


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    No more mediocrity

    We support you, coach. We have been normalising mediocrity in our FC - BA_Mongana


  • Orlando Pirates, September 2026Backpage

    Pirates were given the league

    He forgot that Pirates were given the league on a silver platter; even Jerry Skhosana said so - Thabang4968465


  • Mpho Padime Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Youngsters need to appreciate opportunities

    That's the attitude expected of a commander of forces. Good one, coach; those young boys need to appreciate the opportunities given to them to make history wearing the Orlando Pirates ☠️ jersey - Jeff Kalipha


  • morocco Getty Images

    Stop playing with position

    Morocco did well in the World Cup; they take playing seriously, and they really don’t play with position. Barcelona doesn’t play with position; they punish you. This guy is speaking facts; we need to be clinical and really score goals and stop playing with position or playing games - carvin_brown


  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mokoena will keep on shining

    And he will go no problem. Most SA players are dumb. They fail to see the bigger picture in things. Players like Tebogo Mokoena will keep on shining; they don’t have “kasi flavour,” but they’re the most effective players in winning matches. I am glad Pirates got rid of Tito - Bongums38153989


  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    A big team should be ruthless

    The narrative is misleading because the coach is trying to teach players a winning mentality. A big team should be ruthless when they play these semi-professional teams. 9-0 would make sure their next opponents plan on defending rather than attacking them - breezerm85

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs need such coaches

    Why don’t Chiefs ever get managers that are this serious - IsaacThings