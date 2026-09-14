Why is Abdeslam Ouaddou always threatening to leave Orlando Pirates? 'You can go; Why don’t Kaizer Chiefs get coaches this serious; A big team should be ruthless - Fans

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made his stance on showboating clear, insisting he would rather walk away than compromise his winning mentality.

The Bucs mentor warned that he would not accept his players losing focus, wasting chances or prioritising showboating over getting results.

Ouaddou’ stance has since sparked mixed reactions among the Buccaneers faithful, with some sections of the Soweto giants’ fanbase criticising his comments, while others agreed with the coach’s uncompromising approach.

"My job as a coach is to improve players; it is for them to give the best, to win games with a winning mentality. The moment that I will accept showboating, I will leave the results, I will leave everything, and I will pack my luggage, and I will stop training," Ouaddo told the media.

"Because it’s not my world; my world is winning games. We cannot go in the second half like that with showboating and to miss chances, to score six, seven goals. This is not serious.

"If they want to continue to do this, please, without me. I will not be the coach. It’s clear, I prefer to stop and maybe bring somebody who will accept the showboating. I will not accept the showboating."









Here, GOAL takes a look at how the Ghost responded to Ouaddou’s words.