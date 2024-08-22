Why Inacio Miguel's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs is the perfect addition

Kaizer ChiefsSeth WillisWhy Inacio Miguel's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs is the perfect additionPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsPetro AtleticoInacio MiguelN. NabiAmakhosi have added another experienced international to their team hoping he will help the club have a better season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMiguel has left Petro AtleticoChiefs announced his arrival on WednesdayGOAL looks at how he got here and what he brings to new clubCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below