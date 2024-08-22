Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Seth Willis

Why Inacio Miguel's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs is the perfect addition

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsPetro AtleticoInacio MiguelN. Nabi

Amakhosi have added another experienced international to their team hoping he will help the club have a better season.

  • Miguel has left Petro Atletico
  • Chiefs announced his arrival on Wednesday
  • GOAL looks at how he got here and what he brings to new club
