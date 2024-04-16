'That's why Griezmann hasn't won La Liga title recently in Spain. Results of associating himself with Kaizer Chiefs. Tshabalala is a legend, only thing Amakhosi fans will celebrate this season'

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann paid tribute to the former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala after scoring a brace in his club's 3-1 win over Girona last weekend.
The fans are happy that the French star pulled the iconic dance over a decade after the Amakhosi attacker did it.
However, the Glamour Boys critics have capitalised on the chance to mock Amakhosi who have gone nine years without a trophy.
