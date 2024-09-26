Why former PSL Footballer of the Season Thembinkosi Lorch could turn it around and become Mamelodi Sundowns' best player under Manqoba Mngqithi

Thembinkosi Lorch has been given a chance to display his talent and show Manqoba Mngqithi what he is capable of. But, can he sustain it?

There's a new sheriff in town at Mamelodi Sundowns, and this means some players who were favourites under Rhulani Mokwena may find themselves getting limited game time under new head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

This has been evident with some prominent and key players, to be highlighted later in this analysis. One player whose future at the club was of keen interest post Mokwena's exit - who has since joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca - is Thembinkosi Lorch.

The former Orlando Pirates star was lured to Chloorkop by Mokwena, and now that he is gone, it is normal that now since Mokwena is gone, Lorch would become a casualty.

However, things are not as bleak for 'Nyoso' as he has been given some minutes as Mngqithi wants to be fair to all his players. Here, GOAL examines Lorch's situation at Sundowns.

