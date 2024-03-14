Vanderlei Luxemburgo, técnico do Corinthians, na partida contra o Independiente del Valle pela Copa Libertadores, 02/05/2023Getty Images
Michael Madyira

Why former Brazil and Real Madrid coach can restore Kaizer Chiefs glory days - Da Silva explains

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCMolefi NtsekiCavin Johnson

Vinicius da Silva explains why he thinks Vanderlei Luxemburgo would be the right man for Kaizer Chiefs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs are looking for a substantive coach
  • A number of names have been kinked with Amakhosi
  • A former PSL star vouches for Luxemburgo

Editors' Picks