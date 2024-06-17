Nhlanhla Mgaga, Stellenbosch, June 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Why ex-Stellenbosch's Nhlanhla Mgaga is on the transfer radar of Chiefs & Pirates

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsStellenbosch FCNhlanhla MgagaSteve BarkerTransfersFEATURES

Goal takes a look at the former Stellies midfielder's options ahead of the 2024/25 PSL season with two big teams reportedly showing interest in him.

  • Mgaga has had a great season
  • His form has alerted Chiefs & Pirates
  • GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospects
