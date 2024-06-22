Thabang Monare GFX GOAL
Clifton Mabasa

Why ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare is on the transfer radar of SuperSport United

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedThabang MonareTransfersFEATURES

Goal takes a look at the former Bucs star's options ahead of the 2024/25 PSL season, with Matsatsantsa reportedly showing interest in him.

  • Monare spent four years with Pirates
  • His contract expires at the end of this month
  • GOAL looks at where he could go next season
