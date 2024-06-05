Why doesn't Bafana coach Broos want Orlando Pirates star and PSL Golden Boot winner Mabasa in his World Cup Qualifier squad?

GOAL takes a closer look at the possible reasons why Hugo Broos has neglected lethal left-footed striker from the national team.

It is not that Broos does not like Mabasa - he gave him a chance two years ago and the Bafana mentor described Mabasa's showing for the national team as a disaster.

This is probably what informed his decision to exclude the 27-year-old from his 23-man squad that will face Nigeria in Uyo before hosting Zimbabwe in Free State.

Mabasa finished as the Premier Soccer League's top goal scorer with 16 strikes to his name but still, that was not enough to earn him a place in the national team.

Instead, Broos went with Stellenbosch's Iqraam Rayners at the expense of the Orlando Pirates goal-getter.

However, Broos explained why he chose Rayners over Mabasa, and has revealed that the door is not shut on the former Bloemfontein Celtic star. Here, GOAL zooms into the tear in between Broos and Mabasa.