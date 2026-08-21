Kaizer Chiefs
Why Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane chose Kaizer Chiefs over other offers - 'He forsake all other deals to take that'
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How Amakhosi won the race for Moloisane
The transfer saga surrounding Thabo Moloisane has finally been laid to rest after the defender made his competitive debut for Kaizer Chiefs in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Despite interest from various quarters, the 27-year-old committed his future to the Glamour Boys in July, ending a successful three-year stint with Stellenbosch FC.
His agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management, shed light on the intense competition for his signature.
She emphasised that while many clubs were circling the versatile defender, his heart was set on a move to the Soweto giants.
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Rejecting the lure of international football
While many South African players dream of a move to Europe or other foreign leagues, Moloisane prioritised his family and the right career progression over a speculative move abroad.
His agent confirmed that there was concrete interest from overseas, specifically in a region similar to where Mohau Nkota recently moved, but the conditions were not ideal for the player’s personal circumstances or his long-term professional development at this stage of his career.
Mathang-Tshabuse explained the breakdown of the potential foreign move, stating: “He’s at Kaizer Chiefs, and yeah, they fought to have him there, and he wanted to be there, so he forsake all other deals to take that," the agent said as per iDiski Times.
"There was one international deal, but it didn’t work for the family in a similar jurisdiction to where Mohau Nkota is.
"But also, to be fair, it was not advancing in the way that we wanted it to advance."
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Adapting to the pressure at Naturena
Joining a club of Chiefs' magnitude brings immediate pressure and a different set of expectations compared to life in the Western Cape.
The defender is joining a squad with established leaders and a very specific tactical identity.
However, his representative believes that Moloisane possesses the mental fortitude required to succeed in one of the most scrutinised roles in South African football, citing his recent performance against Sundowns as a sign of things to come.
Regarding his transition to the club, Mathang-Tshabuse noted: "Yeah, I think happiness is relative," she added.
"Every new opportunity brings its own challenges, and I think he’s aware of that. You know, he’s alive to the fact that this is an established team.
“You know, it has a captain who has led the team for a while, and so he has to adapt to the Kaizer Chiefs' style of play, but man, that guy is mature, and he signed up for it.”
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A homecoming for the Bafana star
Beyond the tactical fit and the prestige of the gold and black jersey, the move to Johannesburg also served a personal purpose for the former Stellenbosch man.
Being back in Gauteng allows Moloisane to be closer to his support system, a factor that often plays a decisive role in a player's performance on the pitch.
The 27-year-old’s arrival is seen as a key component of the new era at Chiefs, as they look to bridge the gap to the top of the table.
With his maturity and experience in the Betway Premiership, Moloisane is expected to become a cornerstone of the backline.
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