Why Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane chose Kaizer Chiefs over other offers - 'He forsake all other deals to take that'

The transfer saga surrounding Thabo Moloisane has finally been laid to rest after the defender made his competitive debut for Kaizer Chiefs in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite interest from various quarters, the 27-year-old committed his future to the Glamour Boys in July, ending a successful three-year stint with Stellenbosch FC.

His agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management, shed light on the intense competition for his signature.

She emphasised that while many clubs were circling the versatile defender, his heart was set on a move to the Soweto giants.