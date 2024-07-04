Tshepang Moremi 16-9Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Why AmaZulu FC star Tshepang Moremi is on the transfer radar of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC

GOAL takes a look at the path likely to be taken by the winger who prominently featured for Usuthu last season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Moremi dazzled for AmaZulu last season
  • He has now been linked with big PSL clubs
  • GOAL looks at what the future holds for him
Article continues below