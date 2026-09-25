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Why Aaron Mokoena is backing Pitso Mosimane to conquer Africa with Bafana Bafana: 'He has rubbed shoulders with Carlos Parreira and Carlo Ancelotti'
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A second coming with world-class pedigree
Pitso Mosimane’s return to the Bafana Bafana dugout in August marked a seismic shift in South African football. After a first stint between 2010 and 2012 that failed to live up to expectations, "Jingels" returns as a vastly different animal, having conquered the continent multiple times with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.
Former skipper Aaron Mokoena believes the time spent abroad and the elite company Mosimane has kept will be the deciding factor this time around.
Speaking on the appointment, Mokoena highlighted that the coach is no longer just a local hero but a student of the global game.
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Rubbing shoulders with Carlo Ancelotti
Mokoena pointed to Mosimane’s interactions with the world's elite managers as the primary reason for optimism.
“Coach Pitso has been there; he has done it. The reason he is the best is that he has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Carlos Parreira and the best Carlo Ancelotti out there. He participated in the World Cup, [FIFA] Club World Cup and [CAF] Champions League,” Mokoena told FARPost.
The former captain insists that this knowledge of what it takes to win on the grandest stages is invaluable. He added: “So, he knows what it takes to win games. It won’t be easy; he knows that. But he knows the pressure that comes with being a national team coach. I have no doubt that coach Pitso can turn the corner for us, but it won’t be easy. He knows that. But he knows the pressure that comes with being a national team coach.
“I have no doubt that coach Pitso can turn the corner for us, but it won’t be easy. For me, I give him all my support and prayers so that he can do well. He is one of our own."
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Chasing the ghosts of 1996
The shadow of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad continues to loom large over every Bafana coach.
While Broos performed admirably by securing a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON and leading the team to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the ultimate goal remains top-flight continental dominance.
South Africa has come close before, with Jomo Sono reaching the final in 1998 and Trott Moloto securing third place in 2000.
However, the consistency required to stay at the summit of African football has often eluded the nation. Mokoena believes Mosimane’s academic and professional approach to the sport sets him apart from his predecessors.
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A nation united behind 'Jingels'
The appointment of a local coach with such an esteemed international track record has unified a frequently divided fan base. Mokoena emphasised the importance of national solidarity to ensure the project succeeds.
“He played football professionally; he studied football, so it’s good that he now gets his chance again to become the Bafana Bafana coach.
"As South Africans, we just need to give him our blessings and support, which is what I do.”
Mosimane inherits a squad that has regained its confidence under Broos, but the pressure to evolve the playing style while maintaining results is immense.
By leveraging his experience against managers like Real Madrid's Ancelotti and his deep understanding of the African landscape, Mosimane is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between being competitive and being champions.
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