Why Aaron Mokoena is backing Pitso Mosimane to conquer Africa with Bafana Bafana: 'He has rubbed shoulders with Carlos Parreira and Carlo Ancelotti'

Mokoena pointed to Mosimane’s interactions with the world's elite managers as the primary reason for optimism.

“Coach Pitso has been there; he has done it. The reason he is the best is that he has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Carlos Parreira and the best Carlo Ancelotti out there. He participated in the World Cup, [FIFA] Club World Cup and [CAF] Champions League,” Mokoena told FARPost.

The former captain insists that this knowledge of what it takes to win on the grandest stages is invaluable. He added: “So, he knows what it takes to win games. It won’t be easy; he knows that. But he knows the pressure that comes with being a national team coach. I have no doubt that coach Pitso can turn the corner for us, but it won’t be easy. He knows that. But he knows the pressure that comes with being a national team coach.

“I have no doubt that coach Pitso can turn the corner for us, but it won’t be easy. For me, I give him all my support and prayers so that he can do well. He is one of our own."