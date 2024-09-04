Themba Zwane, Hugo Broos and Khuliso Mudau of Bafana BafanaGetty
Michael Madyira

Who will captain Bafana Bafana in the absence of Ronwen Williams & Percy Tau? Hugo Broos names Mamelodi Sundown star as skipper for Uganda & South Sudan games

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs UgandaUgandaT. ZwaneH. BroosR. WilliamsP. TauPremier Soccer League

It might have been an easy choice for the Belgian to pick his skipper from a squad that has some experienced players and natural leaders.

  • Bafana skipper Williams and his deputy Tau are absent
  • It left South Africa without a captain
  • Broos has picked a Sundowns star as stand-in skipper
