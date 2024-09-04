Who will captain Bafana Bafana in the absence of Ronwen Williams & Percy Tau? Hugo Broos names Mamelodi Sundown star as skipper for Uganda & South Sudan games
It might have been an easy choice for the Belgian to pick his skipper from a squad that has some experienced players and natural leaders.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Bafana skipper Williams and his deputy Tau are absent
- It left South Africa without a captain
- Broos has picked a Sundowns star as stand-in skipper