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Ryan Tolmich

Can Gio Reyna start at the World Cup? Will Matt Turner reclaim the No. 1 spot? USMNT position battles to watch in March

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From Folarin Balogun’s push to lead the line to Tyler Adams’ potential midfield partner, GOAL breaks down the USMNT battles that could shape this summer.

The U.S. Men's National Team's position battles remain ongoing, and many will remain that way right up until the very end. Even with the World Cup looming, it's still hard to predict several spots in Mauricio Pochettino's lineup. He likes it that way, in truth. That's the sort of competition he's wanted to bring to the USMNT as part of his big culture shift. Even now, just a few weeks out from World Cup selections, players have plenty of reasons to be on their toes.

Some will feel that pressure more than others. A few spots are relatively secure, but even among the team’s biggest names, there are real debates. We won’t have final answers until the World Cup - but this week should offer a clearer indication of where things stand.

For their March friendlies, the U.S. is facing Belgium and Portugal, two of the world's elite teams. They're matches that build on fall tests against South Korea, Japan, Paraguay, Australia, Ecuador, and Uruguay, all World Cup teams. The tests came thick and fast in the fall, and now, after a fairly long break, the U.S. is back with the biggest ones yet.

So what position battles should fans be watching for? What starting spots are on the line, and who are the players fighting for them? GOAL breaks it all down ahead of March friendlies...

  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper

    There's no indication that Pochettino is going to veer away from Matt Freese. The NYCFC goalkeeper has been the USMNT's No. 1 since the start of the Gold Cup, playing every game that the U.S. has participated in since the start of that tournament.

    Even so, goalkeeper is one position where everyone in camp can be compared straight up due to the fact that they all play in MLS. Their form and performances are, by and large, measurable against one another, which makes a strong run of form from Matt Turner, Chris Brady, Roman Celentano or Patrick Schulte enough to at least ask some questions.

    Furthermore, the fight for roster spots is clearly on, too. Turner, left out in November, is back in the team as the 2022 World Cup veteran. Brady is in camp, too, as the youngest of the bunch. Celentano had to pull out, which brought Schulte in - can he take advantage of an opportunity after missing a few of his own due to untimely injuries?

    Both the top spot and the backup spots are on the table, and this camp should at least provide some more answers, showcasing where Pochettino plans to allocate those spots.

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  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    Center back

    The U.S. went on a five-game unbeaten run to close 2025. They did so with five different centerback combinations. In total, eight different players saw time at some version of a centerback role. What that means is that there are options here.

    If the U.S. does indeed go with a three-centerback system, only one of those three spots seems secure. Chris Richards is in a good place, but there are options to join him. Tim Ream brings a veteran presence, as does Miles Robinson. Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty are playing well over in Europe. Alex Freeman and Joe Scally can offer wrinkles as that third centerback, while Tanner Tessmann, a midfielder by trade, has played in that spot for Lyon.

    There are so many different profiles at play here that the position could be defined on a game-by-game basis. These two games, though, will show a lot as Pochettino tests out who can thrive against elite-level European teams that the U.S. could run into this summer.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Central midfield

    Another spot with a clear starter in Tyler Adams, but who partners with him?

    Traditionally, Weston McKennie has been an answer there, but Pochettino has said that telling the Juventus star to stay back and defend is a waste of his talents. The other member of the MMA midfield, Yunus Musah, isn't in camp, which means that Adams' partner this summer will likely be someone that he didn't play next to at the last World Cup.

    Could it be Tessmann or Aidan Morris, who seem to have the profile and the European pedigree needed to compete at that level? Could it be Cristian Roldan, whose veteran presence is so underrated by many outside of USMNT camp? Is this the camp where Johnny Cardoso gets it together and showcases his Atletico Madrid form, or can Sebastian Berhalter build on that huge Uruguay performance with another big game against a top team?

    Again, this could be determined on a case-by-case basis, but Belgium and Portugal are pretty big tests, particularly with Adams not in the team. That means there will be multiple auditions at once, which comes with its own set of pros and cons as this race continues.

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  • Christian Pulisic USMNTGetty Images

    Attacking midfielder

    There are a number of ways to take these spots. Are they used more as dual 10s? Is there a second striker and a creative midfielder? Does Pochettino have a look with wingers designed to stretch the field? Versatility is good, and the U.S. has that in these spots.

    The position is, of course, headlined by Christian Pulisic, a player who can both score and create in equal measure. So, too, can McKennie, who seems to be favored in this sort of role by Pochettino. Then you add in players like Malik Tillman, who took a major step forward at the Gold Cup, and Brenden Aaronson, who has proven in the Premier League this year that he can contribute on the attacking end. And then there is, of course, the ultimate wild card in Gio Reyna, who seems just as likely to play a key role at the World Cup as he is to miss it altogether, given his unique combination of USMNT form and lack of club minutes.

    It'll be tough to give all of these guys genuine looks while also building some sort of baseline for the World Cup, though. Whatever minutes each guy gets will be key and one goal contribution could make a major difference for any of the names above.

  • Folarin Balogun, USMNTGetty

    Striker

    The striker spot has been discussed for about six or seven years now. In the years since the Jozy Altidore era ended, the U.S. cried out for a striker to step up, seize the job, and lead the line. It never quite happened, which is why the 2022 World Cup was more of a striker-by-committee situation.

    That may end up being the case this summer, too, but not due to a lack of talent. The difference this time around is that there are multiple strikers pushing each other at the top, top levels, which is what makes this position battle much more fun this time around.

    Folarin Balogun is banging in goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Pepi scored a bunch in Europe, too, and looks set for a Premier League future one way or another. Haji Wright was putting up numbers in the Championship but was forced to pull out, opening the door for Patrick Agyemang, who has already hit double-digits in his first season in Europe.

    Strikers are all about form. All three in camp have it on the club level, but now they'll have to translate it to games against top-level international teams.


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