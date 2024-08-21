Who should Kaizer Chiefs sacrifice for Inacio Miguel transfer? Ex-Amakhosi star makes suggestion

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraWho should Kaizer Chiefs sacrifice for Inacio Miguel transfer? Ex-Amakhosi star makes suggestionPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersT. DitlhokweInacio MiguelEdmilson DoveThe Soweto giants are trying to sort out their foreign quota in their squad to accommodate a defender from Angola.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs are after Inacio MiguelBut they have to free up their foreign quotaMuchichwa suggests those who should be sacrificedCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below