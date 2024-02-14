'Who is Stanley Nwabali for Mzansi fans to threaten him? Ronwen Williams won Afcon Golden Gloves & even Lionel Messi returned to PSG after World Cup' - Fans

Fans in Mzansi have refuted allegations that Stanley Nwabali has been threatened after helping Nigeria beat Bafana in the Afcon semi-finals.

Football supporters in South Africa have strongly denied allegations that Stanley Nwabali might find it tough in the country after playing a crucial role in helping Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

After a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time, Nwabali was the hero in the shootout whereby he stopped two penalties as the Super Eagles eventually won 4-2 to advance.

The fans have welcomed the custodian back to Chippa United, insisting even Lionel Messi - who had helped Argentina beat France in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final, did not stop him from returning to his then-club PSG.