Manchester City
Who is Sacha Lewis? Man City's Girls' Academy graduate signs first professional deal after Player of the Season heroics with Next Gen side
A dream realised in Manchester
Manchester City have officially secured the long-term future of promising teenage defender Sacha Lewis, who has signed her first professional contract with the club. The 18-year-old fullback, a Bury native and lifelong supporter of the club, has completed a remarkable journey through the youth system.
Having originally joined the setup at the Under-14 level, Lewis has steadily climbed the ranks at the City Football Academy. She now becomes the latest success story to emerge from the Girls' Academy, mirroring the recent progression of fellow defender Gracie Prior into the senior professional ranks. Lewis will retain the number 47 shirt as she makes her permanent transition into the first-team environment.
The milestone deal arrives on the back of a stellar individual campaign for the youngster in the 2025-26 season. Lewis was crowned Player of the Season for City’s Next Gen side, acting as a driving force as the team secured a fifth-place finish during their inaugural season.
'It means even more because I support City'
Breaking into a senior squad is always a formidable task, but doing so at a club that has just clinched a domestic double—capturing both the Barclays Women’s Super League title and the Women's FA Cup in 2025-26—highlights the teenager's immense potential.
Speaking about the landmark moment in her fledgling career, Lewis - younger sister of Man City men's star Rico Lewis - admitted that her deep-rooted connection to the club made the occasion particularly emotional.
"It's amazing. A lot of hard work was put in and it's such a great achievement," she stated following the announcement. "I'm proud. It means so much, it means even more because I support City. Being here in the Academy, not many people get this opportunity so I'm very grateful."
- Manchester City
Sjögran hails 'shining example' for young players
The graduation of another homegrown talent is a significant boost for the club's development pathway, a sentiment enthusiastically echoed by Manchester City’s Director of Football, Therese Sjögran.
Sjögran praised the 18-year-old's maturity and highlighted the collaborative effort required to prepare players for the demands of top-flight football.
"This is a special moment for Sacha and one she fully deserves," Sjögran explained. "Her development is another demonstration of the incredible pathway our young players have to the first team, and she's been a shining example to her team-mates despite still being just 18."
The Director of Football also took the opportunity to commend Head of Girls' Academy Hannah Dingley and Lead Coach Izzy Christiansen for their pivotal roles in nurturing Lewis through the Next Gen ranks. "With her talent and attitude, she certainly has a bright future in the game," Sjögran added.
The pathway to regular first-team football
While this is Lewis's first professional deal, she is already no stranger to the intense environment of Andrée Jeglertz's senior setup. The teenager was entrusted with a place in the matchday squad for high-stakes fixtures last season, including City's opening two WSL clashes against title rivals Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. She also gained valuable experience being named in the squad for January’s tense League Cup semi-final showdown against the Blues.
Furthermore, the England Under-19 international has already tasted first-team action on foreign soil. During City’s 2024 pre-season tour of Australia, she made a substitute appearance in Perth, helping her side secure a penalty shootout victory over Leicester City.
As Manchester City prepare to defend their WSL crown in the upcoming campaign, the formal integration of academy stars like Lewis proves that the club remains firmly committed to building for the future while dominating the present.
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