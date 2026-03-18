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cm stanic milan
Emanuele Tramacere

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Who is Petar Stanic, the new Milinkovic-Savic on Milan’s radar, and how much does he cost? He is the Europa League’s top scorer

A profile of the new Serbian talent who has caught Milan’s eye ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Milan will look to meet Massimiliano Allegri’s transfer requests for the 2026/2027 season; he has asked for four top-class signings in specific positions on the pitch (READ THE NAMES HERE). The Livorno-born manager would like a centre-back, a versatile full-back capable of playing on either flank, a central midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, and a centre-forward capable of netting 15–20 goals a season.

Qualification for the next Champions League will be crucial in determining the budget needed to complete these signings and, inevitably, some adjustments will have to be made, given that the RedBird fund continues to push for promising, highly talented prospects rather than players on high salaries nearing the end of their careers. 

With this in mind, in the role of an attacking central midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, it is worth noting the Rossoneri’s interest in the Serbian talent Petar Stanic.

  • TALENTO TOUR OF THE BALKANS

    Petar Stanic was born in Serbia on 14 August 2001 in Pancevo, a major city in the country located half an hour’s drive from Belgrade, in a climate that was far from easy to cope with, given that just two years earlier, in 1999, it had been devastated by war and NATO bombing of the major refinery in the area.

    Stanic holds a Croatian passport and, early in his football career, he literally travelled the length and breadth of Serbia. After making his debut with Dinamo Pancevo, he moved to their rivals, Zeleznicar Pancevo. Red Star Belgrade then took a chance on him by signing him, but after just one year he went out on loan to Spartak Subotica before being signed by FK Backa Topola. 

    His tour of the Balkans came to an end in the summer of 2025 when Ludogorets in Bulgaria invested €1.8 million to sign him on a contract until 30 June 2028, firmly believing in his potential to break through.

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  • SHE LOVES PASTA BUT HATES WINTER

    Stanic is a young man who is incredibly focused on his career, and in his daily life – as he himself explained in an interview during his time at Red Star – he is 100% dedicated to football in an effort to make his dream come true. 

    Training and home, few distractions, especially at night, because: “I struggle to get to sleep, which is another reason why I avoid watching videos or looking at my phone before I go to sleep. I love watching films and pasta. I could eat it all the time and in huge quantities. What don’t I like? Winter.”

  • A CENTRE-MIDFIELDER IN THE STYLE OF MILINKOVIC

    Stanic started out as a central midfielder but, this season with Ludogorets, he is developing into a physical and far more attacking attacking midfielder. A imposing figure standing over 1.86 metres tall, he possesses a keen eye for goal and excellent timing when making runs into the box. In Serbia, some have compared him to the early Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who later became a centre-forward, but in terms of his characteristics, he reminds us much more of his compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with whom he could share the role of attacking central midfielder.

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  • RECORD FIGURES

    This season, under Norwegian manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, he has really come into his own. In 42 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 14 goals and provided 9 assists, but it is in the Europa League that his performances have caught the eye of the top clubs. With 7 goals in 10 matches, he is currently the competition’s top scorer alongside Nottingham Forest’s Igor Jesus.

  • MILAN ARE INTERESTED – HOW MUCH DOES HE COST?

    Among the clubs keeping a close eye on him is Milan, who have sent scouts on several occasions to watch him in action, as was the case during Ludogorets’ victory over CSKA Sofia, in which he once again found the net. 

    The Bulgarian club regards him as a rare gem and, should he be sold, aims to secure the best transfer deal in its history. Obviously, the price is within Milan’s reach, given that the asking price, at least for now, does not exceed €10 million.

First Professional League
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Spartak Varna
SVA
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Ludogorets Razgrad
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Serie A
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AC Milan
MIL
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Torino
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