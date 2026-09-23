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Simone Gervasio
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Who are the best players whose contracts expire in 2027: in January they can already sign for their next club, so many opportunities for Serie A

Serie A
Transfers

David Alaba’s surprise arrival as a free agent at Udinese has underlined one thing: the market is always open and anything can happen in the coming windows. Now the winter window is fast approaching. In January clubs will be able to fix what they failed to do in the summer, while also starting to look ahead to the 2027/2028 transfer market.


From 1 January 2027, players whose contracts are expiring will be able to sign, on a free transfer, with their next clubs. It is a huge chance to bring in players who can help in the future without paying a transfer fee and only covering their wages. A long list of top players could choose their next adventure in just a few weeks. From Europe’s biggest clubs to those in Serie A, and including players no longer part of their current plans, there are plenty of opportunities on the market.

Here is the list of players whose contracts expire in 2027 and who can therefore sign, on a free transfer, in January for a new club.


  • The biggest name set to be out of contract, according to Transfermarkt data, is still Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, European Golden Shoe winner and one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or. His successful spell in Bavaria is expected to continue, but the Englishman could yet decide to return home, perhaps to Tottenham. He has not renewed his contract yet, though there could be movement in the coming weeks.


    What about the others? A huge number of top players could be without a club in the summer of 2027. From Bruno Fernandes to Brahim Díaz, from Lisandro Martínez to Calvin Bassey, through to Jean-Philippe Mateta, plenty of top players have already been linked in the past with our clubs and could suit Serie A. The list ranges from established stars to players on the rise, and even emerging talents such as River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán (who, however, is out of contract in December 2027). There are plenty of names who could end up in our league.


    Then there are the players already in Serie A whose futures remain up in the air. First is Christian Pulisic, whose deal expires in 2027, although Milan have an option in their favour to extend it at least until 2028. Hakan Çalhanoglu, Inter’s deep-lying playmaker, is also waiting on a complicated renewal and could be close to saying goodbye to the Nerazzurri. Napoli also face uncertainty over several key figures such as Meret and Anguissa as well as Rrahmani, De Bruyne and Lobotka, although the club hold options for another year with them. Roma, too, risk seeing several leading players run down their contracts, including Dybala, Hermoso and Pellegrini.

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  • Here are the most interesting players out of contract:


    Santiago Beltran (g) River Plate

    Alisson (g) Liverpool

    Alex Meret (g) Napoli

    Thibaut Courtois (g) Real Madrid


    Harry Maguire (d) Manchester United

    Lisandro Martinez (d) Manchester United

    Calvin Bassey (d) Fulham

    Oumar Solet (d) Udinese (option for another year)

    Amir Rrahmani (d) Napoli (option for another year)

    Dodo (d) Fiorentina

    Virgil Van Dijk (d) Liverpool

    Fikay Tomori (d) Milan

    Emerson Palmieri (d) Marseille (option for another year)


    Bruno Fernandes (m) Manchester United (option for another year)

    Brahim Diaz (m) Real Madrid

    Hakan Calhanoglu (m) Inter

    Frank Anguissa (m) Napoli

    Takumi Minamino (m) Monaco

    Stanislav Lobotka (m) Napoli (option for another year)

    Kristian Thorstvedt (m) Sassuolo

    Yasin Ayari (m) Brighton

    Adrian Bernabé (m) Parma

    Mateo Kovacic (m) Manchester City

    Nikola Vlasic (m) Torino (option for another year)

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (m) Milan

    Kevin De Bruyne (m) Napoli

    Lorenzo Pellegrini (m) Roma


    Harry Kane (f) Bayern Munich

    Christian Pulisic (f) Milan (option for another year)

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (f) Crystal Palace

    Cristiano Ronaldo (f) Al-Nassr

    Joao Felix (f) Al-Nassr

    Richarlison (f) Tottenham

    Kaoru Mitoma (f) Brighton

    Emiliano Buendia (f) Aston Villa

    Luka Jovic (f) AEK Athens

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