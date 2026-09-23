Who are the best players whose contracts expire in 2027: in January they can already sign for their next club, so many opportunities for Serie A

The biggest name set to be out of contract, according to Transfermarkt data, is still Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, European Golden Shoe winner and one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or. His successful spell in Bavaria is expected to continue, but the Englishman could yet decide to return home, perhaps to Tottenham. He has not renewed his contract yet, though there could be movement in the coming weeks.





What about the others? A huge number of top players could be without a club in the summer of 2027. From Bruno Fernandes to Brahim Díaz, from Lisandro Martínez to Calvin Bassey, through to Jean-Philippe Mateta, plenty of top players have already been linked in the past with our clubs and could suit Serie A. The list ranges from established stars to players on the rise, and even emerging talents such as River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán (who, however, is out of contract in December 2027). There are plenty of names who could end up in our league.





Then there are the players already in Serie A whose futures remain up in the air. First is Christian Pulisic, whose deal expires in 2027, although Milan have an option in their favour to extend it at least until 2028. Hakan Çalhanoglu, Inter’s deep-lying playmaker, is also waiting on a complicated renewal and could be close to saying goodbye to the Nerazzurri. Napoli also face uncertainty over several key figures such as Meret and Anguissa as well as Rrahmani, De Bruyne and Lobotka, although the club hold options for another year with them. Roma, too, risk seeing several leading players run down their contracts, including Dybala, Hermoso and Pellegrini.