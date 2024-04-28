'Whether Mokwena talks with Real Madrid or Barcelona, stop undermining local coaches. Mosimane is best to ask but European ideas won't work in Caf competitions' - Fans

South Africans feel the Masandawana tactician could have asked for advice from the Abha coach ahead of the Caf Champions League semi-final game.

The majority of football lovers in the country have hit out at Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena for seeking help from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as opposed to the likes of Pitso Mosimane.

The 37-year-old revealed he contacted the Premier League clubs, seeking advice on how to beat Esperance's low block in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final tie played on Friday. The North Africans won the game 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate to advance.

A section of the fans have, however, lauded Mokwena for what they feel was a bold and wise move. Here are the reactions as sampled by GOAL.