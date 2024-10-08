Where will Mamelodi Sundowns-linked Benni McCarthy end up after burning Manchester United bridges with Erik Ten Hag comments and then snubbing AmaZulu

The former Usuthu and Cape Town City coach has been a free agent since leaving his dream job at Manchester United.

McCarthy’s memorable stint at the Theatre of Dreams was cut short in June after his contract was not renewed by the club.

The Bafana Bafana legend had been serving as the club’s forwards coach under embattled Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag.

Following his departure, McCarthy, who has never been shy to speak his mind, has seemingly burned bridges following his comments about the former Ajax Amsterdam coach.

The South African accused Ten Hag of lacking the passion required to be a success at a club like United with the Red Devils boss swiftly hitting back.

After potentially damaging his relationship with Ten Hag, it is safe to say the pair is unlikely to work together at any club in the future.

Nevertheless, McCarthy has made it clear that he has a strong desire to be the main man again and his next move will likely see him return to the dugout as the head coach.

Here, GOAL discusses some of the options available to the Bafana all-time top scorer, especially after the door to a potential return to his former club AmaZulu was recently shut.