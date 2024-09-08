Where will Kaizer Chiefs' striker search end? Amakhosi's search for a top marksman continues as new PSL season nears closer

Amakhosi’s search for a potent finisher continues as they look to rope in a top striker before the start of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have been extremely active on the transfer market widow, recruiting some of the top talent the country has to offer.

Nevertheless, the Soweto giants are still short in some positions, more especially in the centre-forward position where they lack a lethal finisher.

The likes of Ranga Chivaviro, Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile were ineffective for the Glamour Boys last term as the Naturena-based finished a lowly tenth.

Amakhosi, as a result, have made it no secret that they are in the market for a top striker who will help them convert their chances and turn them into serious PSL title contenders.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at Chiefs’ striker search which has seen them crisscross the continent hoping to find the next best net-buster.

