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Lebohang Maboe and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Where were Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Cross to save Kaizer Chiefs from the hands of Siwelele? Amakhosi update on unfortunate concern ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns test

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
S. Ndlovu
B. Cross

The Soweto giants were undone in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night in the Premier Soccer League assignment. Despite coming into the match as clear favourites, Amakhosi returned home empty-handed; they have now gone three games without victory.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs' run halted

    Kaizer Chiefs' run of seven games in the Premier Soccer League without a loss came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night as they fell 2-0 to Siwelele.

    Two notable figures, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Cross, were missing as the Glamour Boys paid for their slow start to the game.

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  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Where was Ndlovu?

    Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze explained why the former SuperSport United midfielder was not involved.

    “Actually, we made two changes from Cross and Ndlovu," the Burundian stated.

    "Ndlovu didn’t train in the last two days; he felt discomfort and is being assessed by the medical team. We are expecting the results...”

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    The Cross decision

    Paseka Mako was deployed as a left full-back in the absence of Bradley Cross. The tactician has explained it was just a tactical approach to keep the latter fresh.

    “Bradley Cross has had a lot of games in the last few days, so we felt that it was the right moment to do a rotation. Those were the only changes,” Kaze explained.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lesson learnt

    Kaze concedes the technical team has now learned its lesson ahead of the forthcoming date with Mamelodi Sundowns on May 6.

    "After the game, as a coach, you ask yourself if maybe you should have made more changes to get fresh minds and fresh legs, too.

    “But you know that’s how football is. We are going to take this as a lesson and learn from it going forward,” Kaze concluded.