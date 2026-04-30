Where were Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Cross to save Kaizer Chiefs from the hands of Siwelele? Amakhosi update on unfortunate concern ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns test
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs' run halted
Kaizer Chiefs' run of seven games in the Premier Soccer League without a loss came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night as they fell 2-0 to Siwelele.
Two notable figures, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Cross, were missing as the Glamour Boys paid for their slow start to the game.
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Where was Ndlovu?
Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze explained why the former SuperSport United midfielder was not involved.
“Actually, we made two changes from Cross and Ndlovu," the Burundian stated.
"Ndlovu didn’t train in the last two days; he felt discomfort and is being assessed by the medical team. We are expecting the results...”
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The Cross decision
Paseka Mako was deployed as a left full-back in the absence of Bradley Cross. The tactician has explained it was just a tactical approach to keep the latter fresh.
“Bradley Cross has had a lot of games in the last few days, so we felt that it was the right moment to do a rotation. Those were the only changes,” Kaze explained.
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Lesson learnt
Kaze concedes the technical team has now learned its lesson ahead of the forthcoming date with Mamelodi Sundowns on May 6.
"After the game, as a coach, you ask yourself if maybe you should have made more changes to get fresh minds and fresh legs, too.
“But you know that’s how football is. We are going to take this as a lesson and learn from it going forward,” Kaze concluded.