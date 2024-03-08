Where the Soweto Derby will be won or lost amid Orlando Pirates faltering and Kaizer Chiefs regaining winning form

On Saturday, the heavyweight clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will unfold as they vie for maximum points and bragging rights.

Both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi are competing for points as they strive to achieve their objective of clinching second place in the Premier Soccer League standings.

The Sea Robbers missed an opportunity to claim the second spot in the standings during the midweek match when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cape Town Spurs. On the other hand, the Glamour Boys bounced back to winning form with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows.

GOAL explores the key factors that will influence the outcome of the Soweto Derby.