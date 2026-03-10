Goal.com
Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Where is Sipho Mbule? Orlando Pirates finally update on Master Chef ahead of the Premier Soccer League game against Richards Bay

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United midfielder has, in the past, been associated with indiscipline issues. A section of the Buccaneers supporters were afraid the problem had recurred with baseless rumours surfacing on Social Media that he is suspended by the club.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The concern of the fans 

    Siphu Mbule's last game with Orlando Pirates, on the pitch, was against Marumo Gallants on February 14, when he came in as a substitute with 22 minutes to go. 

    The 27-year-old then spent the entire time on the bench in the 2-1 loss against his former team Masandawana.

    In the last two games, Mbule has not been included in the Bucs squad with the club saying nothing about the status of the Bafana Bafana international.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Makaab's response not enough

    Mbule's agent Mike Makaab confirmed that his client was not fit to be involved.

    "Sipho is recovering from a small injury, he's back at training, he is working with a fitness trainer and doing his rehab," he stated.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Pirates update on Mbule

    Ahead of the Premier Soccer League game against Richards Bay at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday.

    "Their mission has been boosted by the availability of the in-form Kamogelo Sebelebele, who is eligible for selection after sitting out the trip to Polokwane through a one-match suspension," Pirates said in a statement.

    "Midfielder Sipho Mbule is meanwhile back in contention for a place in the match-day squad after a brief spell on the side lines," they concluded.

  • 'He deserves a three-year'

    Meanwhile, former Buccaneers attacker Bennett Chenene has voiced strong support for the midfielder, insisting Mbule remains one of the brightest talents in the Premier Soccer League and believes the club should move to secure him on a three-year deal.

    "I am happy with his contribution at Pirates this season. He is the best player in South Africa, and I think he deserves a three-year deal and to be a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad," Chenene said to Soccer Laduma.

    While Mbule’s talent is undeniable, his 2026 statistics paint a more complicated picture. His injury and a lack of continuity have prevented him from cementing himself as the undisputed heartbeat of the Buccaneers' midfield.

    Adding to the concerns, he has been omitted from Hugo Broos’s preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly against Panama.

