Where is Sipho Mbule? Orlando Pirates finally update on Master Chef ahead of the Premier Soccer League game against Richards Bay

Siphu Mbule's last game with Orlando Pirates, on the pitch, was against Marumo Gallants on February 14, when he came in as a substitute with 22 minutes to go.

The 27-year-old then spent the entire time on the bench in the 2-1 loss against his former team Masandawana.

In the last two games, Mbule has not been included in the Bucs squad with the club saying nothing about the status of the Bafana Bafana international.