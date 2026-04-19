Where is Evidence Makgopa? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains absence of Orlando Pirates striker and reveals when Bafana Bafana star will start playing

Orlando Pirates showed a clear intent of battling to the end in the Premier Soccer League after another convincing win over AmaZulu.

Pirates returned to the league's summit but have played two more games than their closest rivals. Mamelodi Sundowns. Going forward, the Buccaneers must remain lethal and collect as many points as possible if they have to end their PSL title drought.

Although some of their players Bucs have impressed as they tightly remain in the race.