Where is Evidence Makgopa? Abdeslam Ouaddou explains absence of Orlando Pirates striker and reveals when Bafana Bafana star will start playing
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Unrelenting Pirates
Orlando Pirates showed a clear intent of battling to the end in the Premier Soccer League after another convincing win over AmaZulu.
Pirates returned to the league's summit but have played two more games than their closest rivals. Mamelodi Sundowns. Going forward, the Buccaneers must remain lethal and collect as many points as possible if they have to end their PSL title drought.
Although some of their players Bucs have impressed as they tightly remain in the race.
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Why was Makgopa absent?
Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou explained that the forward's absence is purely for a technical reason. Against AmaZulu, Yanela Mbuthuma started and was later replaced by Boitumelo Radiopane.
“I think it was a technical decision. He [Radiopane] has been working hard for a long time to return. Before the AFCON break, we played against All Stars. He had a good game and scored. He has been giving his best in training, so we felt it was the right moment to give him a chance," Oauddou explained as per SPORTSWIRE.
“We manage the squad carefully, and our strikers need to remain competitive. Evidence still needs more time, possibly a full 90 minutes, to regain match fitness.
"We brought Radiopane in to build his confidence and help him reintegrate after a long absence. It means a lot for him to see that the technical staff believes in him," he added.
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Ouaddou defends his philosophy
One of the criticisms that the former Marumo Gallants coach has faced is lack of developing a lethal attacker.
Yanela Mbuthuma has at times been criticised for lack of regular goals, but the Moroccan tactician has emphasised the need for general teamwork.
“For the goals not always coming from strikers, you have to train your team every day. We don’t have just one philosophy—we teach the players everything throughout the week,” Ouaddou continued.
“In our game model, you need to understand the principles during build-up play. The principles are not the same in the progression phase or in the final third, but you must have attacking patterns. After that, the players need to understand how to prevent the opponent from building up.
“Once we master that, we must be able to form a strong midfield block to stop the opponent’s progression. We also need to understand that defending a low block is different from preventing build-up," he stated.
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Intelligent players
He is also confident that his players are clever and can easily execute his playing philosophy.
“These are principles we have been working on since the beginning of the season during camp. We emphasise them through videos, meetings, exercises, and matches. Of course, the players also need the fitness to execute them.
“I’m not surprised that the danger can come from anywhere. At the same time, I’m fortunate to have quick players, because you cannot teach these principles if the players don’t understand football. It requires intelligence - you must think about the game. I’m happy to have clever players.”
Next for title-chasing Bucs is a Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs on April 26.